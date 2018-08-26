Aerohive Networks (HIVE) versus Unisys (UIS) Head to Head Comparison

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: UIS) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aerohive Networks alerts:

52.5% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -13.41% -94.49% -14.91% Unisys 1.95% -13.59% 7.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.53 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -10.34 Unisys $2.74 billion 0.30 -$65.30 million $2.42 6.59

Aerohive Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aerohive Networks and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unisys 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aerohive Networks currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats Aerohive Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager NG, a network management application that features an updated user, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, healthcare, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products. It offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to share critical investigative intelligence and integrated child support case management tools; travel and transportation companies to manage freight and distribution and leverage predictive analytics; and life sciences and healthcare companies to manage medical devices and visibility over the pharmaceutical supply chain, as well as offers financial solutions to deliver banking. In addition, its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward hardware-independent software for high-volume enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.