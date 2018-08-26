Adyen NV (EPA) (ADYEN) Given a €636.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($722.73) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($670.45) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays set a €470.00 ($534.09) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($647.73) target price on shares of Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €573.20 ($651.36).

