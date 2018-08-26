Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,555,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,898,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after acquiring an additional 817,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,388,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $264.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

