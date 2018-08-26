Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 240.92%. analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

