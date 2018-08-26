Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,792,763 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the July 31st total of 8,917,067 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,078,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $5,110,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.