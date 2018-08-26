Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $704,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burkhard Blank sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $154,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,388,536 shares of company stock valued at $42,374,287. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

