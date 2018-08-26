ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares in the company, valued at $36,905,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,100 shares of company stock worth $4,762,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 976,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

