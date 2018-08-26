Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,327,000 after buying an additional 172,568 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

