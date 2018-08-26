Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Holdings Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.