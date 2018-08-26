ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 27.60 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a CHF 24.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.70.

VTX ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Wednesday. ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

