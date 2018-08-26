A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY) vs. Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) Critical Comparison

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS: ACBFF) and Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and Aurora Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aurora Cannabis does not pay a dividend. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and Aurora Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR $30.95 billion 0.47 -$1.21 billion $0.08 91.00 Aurora Cannabis $13.62 million 274.22 -$9.77 million N/A N/A

Aurora Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 4.61% -0.15% -0.08% Aurora Cannabis -29.94% -4.45% -3.24%

Summary

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR beats Aurora Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in the container terminal activities; and provision of inland container services. The company's Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services. Its Svitzer segment engages in towing and related marine activities. The company's Maersk Container Industry segment produces reefer and dry containers. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil. It also operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler and narcotics dealer of medical marijuana in Germany and the European Union; and produces and sells proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, organic microgreens, vegetables, and herbs. In addition, the company provides counseling and outreach service to help patients learn about how to safely and effectively use medical cannabis; select a strain from the available in Canada; and register with their choice of licensed producer. Further, it engages in the business of consulting on the design, engineering, and construction oversight for advanced greenhouse cultivation facilities. The company has a strategic agreement with Capcium Inc.; and partnership agreement with Evio Beauty Group Ltd. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

