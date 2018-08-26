9,215 Shares in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

NYSE AVY opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.98 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.