8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). 8X8 posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.