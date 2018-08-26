50,200 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,162 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,699.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,607,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,857 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,597,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 591,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABX opened at $10.46 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of -0.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TD Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

