4,679 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCRI stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

