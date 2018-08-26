45,935 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.10% of Acorda Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13,004.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian F. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $785,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Burkhard Blank sold 5,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,176.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,536 shares of company stock worth $42,374,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

