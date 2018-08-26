41,198 Shares in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 554.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

