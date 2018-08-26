$4.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report earnings per share of $4.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.86 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.90.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.61. 421,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,476. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 814.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $402,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $11,238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

