$37.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Defiance Financial (FDEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report sales of $37.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $147.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $148.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $155.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of FDEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 92,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,618. The company has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.75. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In related news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.