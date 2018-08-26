3,392 Shares in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NWN stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $124.57 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

In other news, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,543. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.