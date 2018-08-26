$299.63 Million in Sales Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $299.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $303.46 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $190.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 116,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 23.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 23.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 175,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.