22,829 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,247,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,511,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,918,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

