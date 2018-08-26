21,382 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 263,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,570,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $6,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,445,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $50,930.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,137 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,065. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VG stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonage Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.