21,382 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 263,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,570,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $6,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,445,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $50,930.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,137 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,065. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

