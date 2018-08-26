$199.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) will post sales of $199.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.91 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Chemical Financial posted sales of $175.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full year sales of $788.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.39 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $849.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $823.89 million to $873.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemical Financial.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 264,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHFC opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.