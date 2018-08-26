$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce sales of $19.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.70 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $74.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.34 million to $75.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $293,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 248,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,020. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

