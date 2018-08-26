17,940 Shares in Materion Corp (MTRN) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $233,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Kelley bought 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $186,312.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $126,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,831.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.97. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $65.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.90 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

