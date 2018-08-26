17,429 Shares in Match Group Inc (MTCH) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,747,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after buying an additional 476,807 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,094,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $1,326,408.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,217.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,389 shares of company stock worth $7,147,734. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

