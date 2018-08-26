$172.95 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company Inc (TREX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $172.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.64 million. Trex posted sales of $140.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $688.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.26 million to $690.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $758.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.29 million to $765.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other Trex news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $221,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,057,493 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 841,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,965. Trex has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

