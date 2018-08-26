$163.87 Million in Sales Expected for NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will announce $163.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. NutriSystem posted sales of $158.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full year sales of $701.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $702.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $766.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $759.20 million to $772.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in NutriSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NutriSystem by 294.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NutriSystem by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NutriSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NutriSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000.

Shares of NTRI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 431,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

