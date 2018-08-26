$129.85 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Corp. (RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce sales of $129.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the highest is $131.60 million. Renasant posted sales of $123.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $535.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.30 million to $537.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $642.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $636.30 million to $649.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 141,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Shmerling acquired 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Renasant by 12.9% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 10.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

