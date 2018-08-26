$11.45 Million in Sales Expected for Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Safety Income & Growth posted sales of $6.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.29 million to $49.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safety Income & Growth.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.93%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 0.05. Safety Income & Growth has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

In other news, Chairman Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $237,608.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 706,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Income & Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,687,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Safety Income & Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

