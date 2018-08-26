103,707 Shares in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, insider Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $1,415,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,682 shares of company stock worth $11,639,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.