$1.70 EPS Expected for Harris Co. (HRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) will announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Harris posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. Harris’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRS. Argus raised their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

HRS traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 273,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,283. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Harris has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $14,915,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the second quarter valued at $3,460,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harris by 84.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harris by 239.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

