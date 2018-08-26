$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 597,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,922. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.05. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

