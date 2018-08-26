$1.55 EPS Expected for Hershey Co (HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.50. Hershey reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,080.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $9,018,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hershey by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 240,286 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.77. 917,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.