-$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.73). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.78) to ($5.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a negative net margin of 326.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $1,411,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

