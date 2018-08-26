$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,784 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,038. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

