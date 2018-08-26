$0.81 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $594,319.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,041 shares of company stock worth $5,284,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 364,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,918,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 637,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

