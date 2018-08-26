$0.42 EPS Expected for Univar Inc (UNVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Univar reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Univar’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Univar by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Univar has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.