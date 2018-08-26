-$0.38 EPS Expected for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Clementia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09.

CMTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

CMTA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 101,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,520. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.