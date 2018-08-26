$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,254,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,663,000 after buying an additional 221,864 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,136,000 after buying an additional 7,014,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,975,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,085,000 after buying an additional 125,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after buying an additional 2,944,288 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 908,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

