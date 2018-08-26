$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Exponent reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $110,525.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,620,000 after buying an additional 3,963,618 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 1,049,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exponent by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after buying an additional 814,572 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Exponent by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,062,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,319,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,113,000 after buying an additional 515,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

