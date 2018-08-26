-$0.21 EPS Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,881. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 315,064 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic products to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

