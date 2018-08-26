$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RECN. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 268,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Resources Connection by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Resources Connection by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,932,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RECN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,420. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $502.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

