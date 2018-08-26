-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Corp (CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). ContraFect posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17).

CFRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ContraFect by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 85,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,945. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

