$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Aluminum Co (CENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Century Aluminum reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $7,934,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

