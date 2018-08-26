-$0.09 EPS Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

In other Evoke Pharma news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.30% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

