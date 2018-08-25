Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zynga were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 109,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $184,800. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $3.94 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

