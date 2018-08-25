Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $777,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

