Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,803 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

SAIC opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.